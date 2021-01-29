The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 12-26. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Counterfeiting
Jan. 13: An individual tried to pass a fake $100 bill. He said he received the bill at a Newport gas station and had asked the cashier there if it was real. The cashier said police had already verified the bill. The bill was then confiscated by the Prior Lake Police Department.
Jan. 15: An individual tried using prop $10 bills in a machine at Mystic Lake Casino. He was excluded from the property and advised not to come back.
Drugs
Jan. 12: Report of people smoking narcotics in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Officers made contact with the vehicle occupants and found the rental vehicle was kept past its rental period. Both occupants were charged with fifth degree possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 12: Officers called to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel for a report of narcotics in a room. Officers searched the room and found drug paraphernalia. The four occupants were charged with fifth degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 26: Report of a group smoking narcotics in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Officers made contact and found suspected narcotics and a firearm in the vehicle. One occupant, a 23-year-old Tyler man, was jailed for being a felon in possession of a firearm and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Theft
Jan. 16: A 57-year-old St. Paul man stole bolt cutters from a hardware store on Main Avenue. He then used the bolt cutters to cut the ties from two snow blowers outside the store and loaded them in his vehicle. While driving, the tailgate opened and one of the snow blowers fell out onto the roadway. The man then loaded the snow blower back into his vehicle. Using video surveillance, police were able to identify the man. He was arrested for felony theft, felony possession of burglary tools, driving without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and an open bottle after he stole bolt cutters from a hardware store on Main Avenue.
Jan. 20: A 61-year-old St. Cloud man was cited for theft of a casino ticket valued at $125.
Jan. 24: A homeowner on Mushtown Road reported 11 “No snowmobiling” signs placed on his property had been taken down overnight. Approximate value was $120.
Traffic Criminal
Jan. 17: Report of someone sleeping in their vehicle around 8 a.m. on Marschall Road. Officers went to check on the subject who had woken up and was operating the vehicle nearby. Officers conducted a traffic stop and concluded the man was impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and was given a blood test. He was arrested for second degree driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor open bottle, possession of a small amount of marijuana and careless driving.