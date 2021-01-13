The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 5-12. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Drugs
Jan. 5: Police received a report of possible narcotic use in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Officers spoke with the subject who turned over a suspected piece of drug paraphernalia. Subject warned.
Jan. 11: Report of several suspicious subjects standing in the 16000 block of Timber Crest Drive. Officers arrived and immediately recognized one of the subjects as an individual with warrants. The 25-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a Scott County warrant for third-degree drug sales. Another subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fraud
Jan. 8: Credit card reported stolen with $1,100 worth of purchases made.
Property damage
Jan. 6: Multiple mailboxes damaged overnight in the 14000 block of Rutgers Street. Damages are estimated at $200. No suspects.
Stolen property
Jan. 8: Report of suspected narcotic activity in a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Officers arrived on scene and found the vehicle was stolen, one of the passengers was in possession of meth and cocaine and had outstanding warrants. The male, a 32-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession, drug paraphernalia, false name, possession of hypodermic needles and three felony Hennepin County warrants for drug possessions and failure to appear.
Theft
Jan. 5: Reported theft of a check from a mailbox in the 6000 block of Conroy Street. Check was duplicated and cashed in other areas.
Jan. 7: Reported theft of a TITO ticket valued at $120.40.
Jan. 10: Theft from a motor
vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. The suspect ran, but was located by police using video
surveillance. The 32-year-old St. Paul man was charged with theft over $1,000, motor vehicle tampering and fleeing a peace officer on foot.
Threats
Jan. 11: Report of a guest threatening an employee at Little Six Casino. The guest left before officers arrived.