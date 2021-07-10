The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 16-22. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENT
June 17: Officers received reports of an SMSC vehicle that was carrying branches and while driving one fell out, striking the vehicle behind. No injuries reported.
June 17: Officers received a report of a two-vehicle minor property damage accident on Highway 13 and Fish Point Road. A 17-year-old girl rear ended a 34-year-old Prior Lake woman. No injuries were reported.
June 19: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at Mystic Lake Casino. There was no damage to the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not want police assistance.
June 19: Officers received a report of a single-vehicle accident. A 17-year-old boy drove off of the roadway on Fish Point Road SE and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
June 21: Officers received a report of a collision involving a 65-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 21-year-old Prior Lake man at TJ Hooligans near Highway 13. The man backed into the passenger side of the other vehicle, causing moderate damage. No injuries were reported.
ASSAULT
June 16: A 37-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a domestic assault charge causing fear.
June 17: Officers received a report of an assault at a residence. The suspect left and the victim did not have visible injuries and denied an assault took place.
June 18: A 41-year-old Savage man was arrested for domestic assault causing fear of harm.
June 20: A 59-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault causing fear and another domestic assault causing inflict harm.
June 22: A 47-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for domestic assault inflicting harm and domestic assault causing fear.
DRUGS
June 20: Officers received a report of an occupant using possible narcotics at Mystic Lake Casino. Subject was gone on arrival.
DWI
June 17: A 69-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08 or more.
OBSTRUCTING
June 21: A 24-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested on a felony first-degree burglary warrant out of Hennepin County and for a misdemeanor domestic violence no contact order violation at Mystic Lake Casino.
THEFT
June 16: Officers received report of two men that shoplifted various consumable items and tobacco items valued at $34.36 at Dakota Convenience 1.
June 18: Officers received report of the theft of $10 in cash from an unlocked vehicle on the 15000 block of Skyline Avenue.
June 18: Officers received report of gas drive-off at Dakota 2 Convenience. Restitution was paid, no charges were filed.
June 19: Officers received report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle of a car cooler, coins and various permits valuing $47 on the 16000 block of Willow Lane.
June 19: Officers received report of theft of a wallet containing $200 cash, driver’s license and various cards on the 5000 block of Fawn Court.