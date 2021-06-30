The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 8-15. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ACCIDENTJune 8: Officers received a report that a 56-year-old Inver Grove Heights man and a 57 year-old Prior Lake man who were involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 13 and Boudin Street. No injuries were reported.
June 8: Officers received a report of a 58 year-old Savage man involved in a collision with a 64 year-old Prior Lake woman on the intersection of Boudin Street and Timothy Avenue. No injuries were reported.
June 9: A 28 year-old Minneapolis woman rear ended a 42 year-old Shakopee man at the intersection of Adelmann Street and Eagle Creek Avenue. No injuries were reported.
June 11: Officers assisted State Patrol with a property damage accident without injuries on Highway 13 and Franklin Trail.
June 15: Officers received reports of a collision involving a 16 year-old girl that attempted to make a left turn onto westbound Duluth Ave. from northbound Highway 13 on a flashing yellow arrow. When attempting to turn, the view of oncoming traffic was obstructed and the girl crashed with a 21 year-old Savage man who was traveling southbound on Highway 13. No injuries were reported.
June 15: Officers received reports of a collision on Stemmer Ridge Road and 154th Street.
ASSAULTJune 10: A 64 year-old Savage man was cited for a misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor for disorderly conduct on the 13000 block of Kennsington Avenue.
June 15: A 38 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for domestic assault and causing fear on the 14000 block of Maple Trail.
DWIJune 8: A 26 year-old Lakeville man was arrested for a second-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane on the 14000 block of Shady Beach Trail. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08 or more.
June 10: A 24 year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. Her body alcohol concentration level registered at 0.13 or more.
June 11: A 49 year-old Farmington woman was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and fourth-degree for driving while impaired, and failure to drive in a single lane. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.15 or more.
June 13: A 25 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for a second-degree DWI on Highway 13 and 160th Street. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08 or more.
June 14: A 52 year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a third-degree DWI, careless driving, and failure to drive in a single lane. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.27 or more.
DRUGSJune 11: Officers received a report of drugs found at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 13: A 53 year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRAUDJune 15: Officers received reports of an attempted credit card fraud.
THEFTJune 9: Officers received report of a theft of a cash ticket valued at $359.50 at Mystic Lake Casino. Party returned and paid full restitution, no charges were filed.
June 9: Officers received report of possible mail theft on the 15000 block of West Avenue. It is unknown what mail items were stolen.
June 9: Officers received report of identity theft on the 4000 block of Eau Claire Trail.
June 10: Officers received report of theft of scrap metal and copper valued at $1,000 from NMS Mechanical.
June 11: Officers received report of theft of an Apple iPhone valued at $1,000 at Sand Point Beach.
June 11: Officers received report of theft of a single license plate of a vehicle valued at $30 on the 5000 block of Summer Street.
June 13: Officers received report of a theft of $400 from a wallet at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 13: Officers received report of theft of $220 out of a dropped wallet at Mystic Lake Casino. Full restitution was paid and no charges were filed.
June 15: A 53 year-old St. Paul man was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft, traffic collision with unattended vehicle, driving after suspension and a Ramsey County warrant for trespass.