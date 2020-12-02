The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 17-23. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Disturbance
Nov. 20: Officers responded to Mystic Lake Casino, where a woman refused to wear a mask and properly social distance. Staff asked the woman to return to her room, but she refused. She eventually left the hotel and was cited for disorderly conduct and refusing to depart premises.
Drugs
Nov. 18: Mystic Lake Security reported that a woman walked into the casino with a meth pipe. The woman provided false information to the police. The case is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office for a review of charges of providing false information to a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Escape from custody
Nov. 21: Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver initially pulled over, but when asked to step out of the vehicle, the 41-year-old driver from Eau Claire, Wisconsin drove off and eventually crashed into a ditch. The man then got out of his vehicle and ran from police. He was apprehended and charged with fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving without insurance or a driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying the plates of another, use of a wireless device while driving and reckless driving.
Obstructing
Nov. 21: A resident reported a 40-year-old Bloomington woman arrived at an apartment building on Tower Street and began demanding money from them and refused to leave the building. The resident called 911 and said the woman attempted to grab the phone and a struggle ensued. The woman fled as police arrived but was stopped by officers in the hallway and resisted arrest. She was jailed and charged with obstructing with force, interfering with emergency communications, obstructing the legal process, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Theft
Nov. 17: The theft of a package containing $200 worth of bath bombs from an apartment building was reported to police two weeks after the theft. The delivery company confirmed the package had been delivered. No suspects.
Nov. 19: A caller reported someone had stole a car cleaning kit, a grocery basket and a box of face masks, totaling $130, from their unlocked vehicle. There is no suspect information.
Vehicle fire
Nov. 22: Officers responded to a vehicle fire in a driveway on the 4000 block of Green Heights Trail at approximately 5:30 a.m. A pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. Officers got the homeowners out of the house. Two of the three vehicles in the driveway caught fire. The vehicles were so close to the home the siding began to melt. The Prior Lake Fire department arrived on scene and took over.