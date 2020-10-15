The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 6-13. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accident
Oct. 7: A man was driving a golf cart and approached an intersection on Wilds Parkway. The male stopped to wait for a vehicle to go through. A subject on a bicycle started going through the intersection as the golf cart proceeded to make a turn. The golf cart ran into the bicyclist knocking them on the ground. The bicyclist sustained a mouth injury and road rash.
Oct. 10: There was a report of a possible slumper in a vehicle on Hummingbird Trail. Officers arrived and found that the suspect had hit a light post just a few blocks away. The man is being charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and property damage hit and run because he did not report he had hit the post and left the scene.
Drugs
Oct. 7: A person who had been excluded from Mystic Lake Casino was observed on the property. Casino security called officers who made contact with the person and found the subject was in possession of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The case is being reviewed for formal charges.
Robbery
Oct. 10: A man and woman approached a woman playing a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino. Video surveillance showed the man suspect approached the slot player from the front and began talking with her while the woman walked up behind the player and grabbed the victim’s phone from her purse. The two are being charged with simple robbery.
Theft
Oct. 9: A cab driver picked up a 42-year-old Wyoming man at the airport who wanted to be brought to Mystic Lake Casino. The driver brought him to the casino but upon arrival the subject did not have a way to pay. Police issued the suspect a citation for theft of services.
Oct. 9: A report of a stolen vehicle was taken at Mystic Lake Casino. The vehicle later returned to the casino parking ramp. Officers arrived on scene and when dealing with the party noticed drug paraphernalia. Police held the suspect for a Wright County probation violation warrant and charged the suspect locally for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.