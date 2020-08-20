The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 11-Aug. 18. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
THEFT
Aug 11: The suspect from an Aug. 5 incident, where a wallet valued at $250 was stolen from Mystic Lake Casino, was located by police. The suspect admitted to taking the wallet which no longer had its contents. The case is ongoing.
Aug. 11: An individual bought food at a restaurant and refused to pay for it. The subject was cited for theft and arrested on a Hennepin County warrant for third-degree driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 11: An individual reported the theft of a slot machine ticket valued at $291 at Mystic Lake Casino. The subject left the machine and when they returned the money was gone. Casino security has not been able to identify a suspect in the case.
Aug. 12: Officers responded to a report of a subject entering an individual’s car at Mystic Lake Casino and stealing their car keys. Casino security located the woman involved. She first denied her involvement, but video surveillance revealed she had entered multiple vehicles. She was cited for motor vehicle tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia.
VANDALISM
Aug. 11: Fireworks were shot at a house in the 5000 block of Amblewood Drive and caused a fire above the resident’s garage. The fire department was requested and checked to make sure the fire was extinguished. The caller noted that the house had also been egged a week before. There are no suspects.
FIRE
Aug. 12: Lightning struck a home in the 3000 block of Bobcat Trail. Shingles were blown off the roof, an electrical box was blown open and there was smoke in the attic. The fire department took over the scene.
STOLEN VEHICLE
Aug. 12: A vehicle was stolen from an auto dealership lot on the 16000 block of Highway 13 between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11. The vehicle was recovered in Vadnais Heights with both license plates missing.
Aug. 14: An enclosed trailer was stolen from a commercial building in Fountain Hills. Inside the trailer was a snowblower, folding chairs, table cloths and coolers. There are no suspects and the case is ongoing.
Aug. 17: An individual left their vehicle running with the keys in it and it was stolen within 10 minutes of it being parked on the 4900 block of 160th Street. There are no suspects at this time. The case is still active.
DRUGS
Aug. 13: Officers responded to the report of a vehicle driving erratically in Scott County, headed toward Prior Lake. Officers stopped the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia in inside the vehicle. The driver also had a cancelled drivers license. While searching the vehicle, police found suspected narcotics and suspected stolen property. The case will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for a review on charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.