The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 4 -11. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
May 5: A 19-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault for inflicting bodily harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Spring Lake Road.
May 6: A 43-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with domestic assault for causing fear or harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 17300 block of Wilderness Circle.
May 10: A 27-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault for inflicting bodily harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 3100 block of Grouse Circle.
MEDICAL
May 7: Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Pine Road for an 81-year-old man experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever and difficulty breathing.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
May 11: A pizza delivery driver reported their vehicle was damaged after a dog jumped on it in the 13000 block of McKenna Road.
THEFT
May 10: A resident in the 3300 block of James Court reported their license plate tabs were stolen off their vehicle.