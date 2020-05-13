Police lights

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 4 -11. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.

ASSAULT

May 5: A 19-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault for inflicting bodily harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Spring Lake Road.

May 6: A 43-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with domestic assault for causing fear or harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 17300 block of Wilderness Circle.

May 10: A 27-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault for inflicting bodily harm after officers responded to a disturbance in the 3100 block of Grouse Circle.

MEDICAL

May 7: Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Pine Road for an 81-year-old man experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

May 11: A pizza delivery driver reported their vehicle was damaged after a dog jumped on it in the 13000 block of McKenna Road.

THEFT

May 10: A resident in the 3300 block of James Court reported their license plate tabs were stolen off their vehicle.

