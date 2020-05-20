The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 4-11. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
May 16: An 18-year-old Shakopee woman was cited in connection with misdemeanor failure to yield following a two vehicle accident near the intersection of 140th Street and Pike Lake Trail. There was damage to the front of the second vehicle but no reported injuries.
May 19: A 61-year-old Prior Lake man was cited in connection with misdemeanor failure to stop following a collision after a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 13 and Fish Point Road.
ASSAULT
May 12: A 41-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with two misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse at the Brooksville Apartments.
May 16: A 49-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 4000 block of Colorado Street in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault.
DRUGS
May 12: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man and 27-year-old Prior Lake man were cited in connection with petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana at the Kestrel Village Apartments. A 20-year-old South St. Paul man was cited in connection with misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
THEFT
May 12: A 58-year-old Minneapolis man was cited in connection with misdemeanor theft of a fishing pole valued at $250 in the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue.
May 14: A smartphone valued at $200 was reported stolen from a locked mailbox at the Bluff Heights Apartments.
May 16: A backpack and its contents valued at $460 were reported stolen from a locked vehicle at the Pizza N’ Pasta restaurant on Franklin Trail.