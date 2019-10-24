The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 15-22. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Oct. 20: A 26-year-old Blaine man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fleeing an officer.
DRUG
Oct. 15: A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine and on Scott and Stearns county warrants. A 26-year-old Fridley man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing an officer.
Oct. 22: A 22-year-old Melrose man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
DWI
Oct. 20: A 41-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested at the intersection of County Road 83 and Dakota Parkway in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
THEFT
Oct. 15: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman and 23-year-old north St. Paul man were arrested at the intersection of Dakota Parkway and 140th Street following a traffic stop of a vehicle stolen from Douglas County. Police said the woman was arrested in connection with receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of meth, driving on a revoked license, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Washington County warrant for theft. The man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of controlled substances.
Oct. 16: Someone reported the theft of an iPhone valued at $800 from the bathrooms at Little Six Casino.
Oct. 17: Someone reported the theft of a debit card and green card from a wallet at Mystic Lake Casino.
Oct. 18: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone, wallet and other items valued at $1,200 from a car in the Mystic Lake Casino parking lot.
WARRANT
Oct. 16: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the Pike Lake Marsh Apartments on a Hennepin County warrant for DWI.