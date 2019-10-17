The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 8-15. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUG
Oct. 9: A 36-year-old Brownsdale man was arrested at the intersection of Arcadia Avenue and County Road 21 on a felony Mower County warrant for drug possession and a gross misdemeanor Nobles County warrant for check forgery. He was cited for providing false information to police.
Oct. 12: A 35-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue in connection with a felony storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 14: A 30-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles. A 27-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested at the same time in connection with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession.
Oct. 14: A 49-year-old Prior Lake woman was pronounced dead at the scene at a residence in the 16000 block of Monroe Avenue following a suspected drug overdose.
Oct. 14: Charges are being reviewed against a 40-year-old Coon Rapids woman and 44-year-old Ham Lake man who were allegedly found with methamphetamine and other controlled substances by Mystic Lake security as they responded to a fire alarm.
DWI
Oct. 9: A 49-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.35.
Oct 10: A 30-year-old New Hope woman was arrested at the Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with third-degree DWI.
Oct. 14: A 58-year-old Richfield woman was arrested at the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road in connection with fourth-degree DWI and driving with an open bottle with a blood alcohol content of 0.13.
THEFT
Oct. 10: A 27-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Mystic Lake Drive and 140th Street in connection with receiving stolen property and misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime.
Oct. 11: Someone reported the theft of two weed cutters valued at $500 from a lawn care service trailer in the 3000 block of Cove Point Circle.
Oct. 12: A smartphone valued at $600 was reported stolen from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino.
Oct. 13: Someone reported the theft of a Bluetooth headset and other items valued at more than $400 from a car in the 16900 block of Willow Lane.
Oct. 13: Someone reported about $6,350 worth of tools stolen from a truck the 5000 block of Bounty Street.
Oct. 13: Someone reported the theft of a $600 smartphone from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
WARRANT
Oct. 8: A 60-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16000 lock of Birch Avenue on a felony Hennepin County warrant.
Oct. 11: A 41-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested at the Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to an officer and on a felony Hennepin County warrant. A 29-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at the same time on a felony Ramsey County warrant and a gross misdemeanor Sibley County warrant.
Oct. 14: A 36-year old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 1700 block of Shoreline Boulevard following a raid on the residence. The man was arrested on several felony Scott County warrants for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft and on a Stearns County warrant for obstructing.