The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 14-21. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
April 19: Police are investigating reports of possible criminal sexual conduct at a residence in the 14000 block of Prairie Grass Pass.
DRUGS
April 16: A 51-year-old Burnsville man was cited at the Fish Point Kwik Trip in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRAUD
April 16: Three checks were reported stolen from a mailbox in the 2100 block of 165th Street. The owner placed a hold on the checks before someone was able to cash one valued at $1,287.
April 17: Someone reported that they were swindled out of $2,400 in a Craigslist scam. The victim said that the money was a deposit on a rental listing in the 16900 block of Lime Road. After the money was collected, they learned the property was not actually for rent and had been used several times in scams.
MEDICAL
April 19: Police responded to a call in the 16600 block of Franklin Trail of a 70-year-old woman with a cough, persistent chills and a possible fever. Police did not make direct contact with the woman, who was transported to the hospital.
THEFT
April 19: Someone reported the theft of a wallet and its contents, valued at $250, from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Kop Parkway.
April 21: A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle near Stemmer Ridge Road and Howard Lake Road. The owner said they were notified that the card was being used for purchases in another city.
TRAFFIC
April 14: A 65-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 14200 block of Wilds Overlook in connection with second-degree DWI and misdemeanor failure to signal a turn.