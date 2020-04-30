The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 21-28. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
April 27: A 24-year-old Prior Lake man was transported to the hospital with a broken leg after an accident involving only his all-terrain vehicle near the intersection of West Woodland Trail and McKenna Road. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle when it flipped attempting to cross a ditch in the area.
DRUGS
April 25: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a 22-year-old Eden Prairie man in connection with felony possession of a firearm as a felon and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
FRAUD
April 23: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering gross misdemeanor check forgery charges against a 32-year-old Shakopee man in connection with an attempt to use a fraudulent check valued at $250 at the US Bank branch on Franklin Trail.
April 23: A Prior Lake resident reported an attempted identity theft after someone withdrew $238 from their daughter’s checking account and cashed a fraudulent check at a bank in Big Lake.
April 27: A Prior Lake resident reported an attempted identity theft after someone in Arizona used a fake ID to withdraw $5,300 from their bank accounts. The resident was reportedly reimbursed by their bank.
MEDICAL
April 25: Prior Lake police responded to a call at the Dakotah Meadows RV park of a 68-year-old man reporting difficulty breathing on oxygen, fever and a cough. The patient was treated by Mdewakanton Public Safety, and police officers did not engage with the man.
THEFT
April 27: Someone reported the theft of a LP forklift oil tank valued at $250 from an outdoor cage at Cutting Edge Moldings Company in the 5700 block of Graystone Court.