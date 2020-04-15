The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 7-14. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
April 9: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue in connection with gross misdemeanor domestic assault and violation of an order for protection and on a gross misdemeanor Scott County warrant for domestic assault.
MEDICAL
April 11: Police responded to a call in the 16000 block of Northwood Road of a 38-year-old man with a cough, fever and difficultly breathing. Officers did not have direct contact with the man and spoke with him from outside the residence until he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
April 12: Police responded to a call in the 17000 block of Mushtown Road of a 49-year-old woman with a cough and difficulty breathing. Officers provided the woman with oxygen until the ambulance arrived and the patient was transported to a hospital.
THEFT
April 8: Someone reported the theft of a tool box valued at $200 from a storage unit at an apartment complex in the 16000 block of Tranquility Court. According to the owner the box was likely taken in the last six to eight weeks.
April 10: Someone reported the theft of a bag of golf clubs valued at $200 from an unoccupied residence in the 13000 block of Crest Avenue.
WARRANT
April 8: A 31-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the Dakotah Meadows RV park on a felony Scott County warrant for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.