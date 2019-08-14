The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents August 6 to 13. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Aug. 9: A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in connection with charges of fifth-degree domestic assault causing fear or harm.
Aug. 9: A 39-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail following a domestic assault incident. The woman was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. A 46-year old Prior Lake man was also arrested in connection with a second-degree DWI and other charges.
Aug. 11: A 27-year-old Jordan woman was arrested at the Bluff Heights Apartments in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A 29-year-old Savage man was also arrested for gross misdemeanor drug possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 11: A Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Dakota Street and Arcadia Avenue in connection with fifth-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace, fleeing on foot and felony possession of stolen property.
DRUGS
Aug. 7: A 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 8: A 23-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested at Dakota Convenience Store 1 on Mystic Lake Drive in connection with fifth-degree possession of heroin and introduction of contraband to the jail and on six Scott County warrants. A 27-year-old Shakopee woman was also arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 8: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony financial transaction card fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT
Aug. 6: A man reported the theft of an iPad mini valued at $125 from his car at the Holiday gas station on Duluth Avenue.
Aug. 6: Charges are being reviewed after a man reported that another person stole $200 from his bank account at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 6: A 32-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at Highway 13 and 152nd Street after fleeing from police officers during a traffic stop. He has been charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony first-degree damage to property, fifth-degree possession of meth and other charges.
Aug. 7: A woman reported that her son’s bike, valued at $100, was stolen from the bike rack at Lunds & Byerlys on Highway 13.
Aug. 9: A man reported the theft of $139 from his wallet at Dakotah! Sport and Fitness.
Aug. 12: A woman reported the theft of a $500 iPhone from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 8: A 20-year-old Chaska man has been cited for damages to a digital display monitor at Mystic Lake Casino.
WEAPONS
Aug. 7: Police responded to a weapons call at an apartment building at Franklin Trail and Bluff Heights Trail. According to police, the call originated in another state and was a prank call for a shooter in a vacant apartment unit. The incident is still under investigation.