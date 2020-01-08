The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 31 to Jan. 7. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Jan. 3: The county attorney’s office is considering third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges against a 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, both of Prior Lake, after officers found them engaged in sexual activity at Ryan Memorial Park.
DRUGS
Jan. 2: The Scott County Attorney’s office is considering charges against a 40-year-old Blaine woman accused of felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia near the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi grounds.
Jan. 3: The county attorney’s office is considering gross misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and cocaine against a 18-year-old Fairbault man who was found in the parking lot of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
DWI
Dec. 31: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the Holiday gas station in the 16000 block of Duluth Avenue in connection with fourth-degree DWI and driving on a revoked license and without insurance.
Jan. 1: A 25-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested at the Dakota Convenience Store on Mystic Lake Drive in connection with fourth-degree DWI and on a Washington County warrant for possession of needles.
Jan. 3: A 30-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at the Kwik Trip in the 16000 block of Fish Point Road in connection with second-degree DWI for refusing to test.
Jan. 4: A 50-year-old Isanti man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and possession of needles.
THEFT
Jan. 1: A 54-year-old Glencoe man was cited for gross misdemeanor theft of a TITO ticket valued at $984 at the Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 2: Someone reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 from the 13800 block of Shepherds Path.
Jan. 2: Someone reported the theft of a rug and mats valued at more than $300 from an underground garage at a property in the 16000 block of Tranquility Court.
Jan. 3: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 35-year-old Eagen woman and a 32-year-old Duluth woman for the alleged theft of $1,200 in cash, several Social Security cards and other items from a room at Mystic Lake Hotel.
Jan. 5: A smartphone valued at $400 was reported stolen from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 5: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 27-year-old Detroit Lake woman after a purse was stolen from the floor of Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 5: Someone reported the theft of a car from the parking lot of Village Liquor. Police recovered the car later that night in the parking lot of Charlie’s on Prior. A phone valued at $500 was reportedly stolen from the car.