The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 23-31. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Dec. 26: A 59-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for failure to yield after a two-car crash on Highway 13 and Pleasant Street. The man turned in front of car traveling southbound on 13. Both the man and a 17-year-old female driver from Prior Lake had minor injuries.
ASSAULT
Dec. 27: A 33-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 3000 block of Spruce Circle in connection with domestic assault.
BURGLARY
Dec. 23: Someone reported the burglary of a garage in the 16600 block of Franklin Trail. Electronics worth about $950 were reported stolen.
DRUGS
Dec. 26: A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT
Dec. 24: A 32-year-old Maple Grove woman was cited for theft of a TITO ticket valued at $151.36 at Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 24: Someone reported the theft of a running vehicle from the Dakota Convenience Store on Mystic Lake Drive.
Dec. 24: A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for the theft of a tip jar valued at $157.50 at Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 25: Police are investigating the theft of a 2015 Nissan Ultima from the Mystic Lake Casino. The car’s owner reported a 27-year-old St. Paul woman he met on a dating site stole the car from the parking lot.
Dec. 26: The Scott County Attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 56-year-old Prior Lake woman accused of stealing a package valued at $300 from an apartment in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail.
Dec. 26: A package valued at $200 was reported stolen from a home in the 3900 block of Trail Point Court.
Dec. 26: A 56-year-old Bloomington man was cited for the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $148.10 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 28: Someone reported the theft of a car from a Mystic Lake Casino valet. A 41-year-old Minneapolis man allegedly stole a valet ticket and retrieved the car.
Dec. 30: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at about $1,000 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Dec. 26: A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the Dakota Convenience Store in the 14000 block of Wilds Path on felony Freeborn County warrants for domestic assault and fifth-degree possession of drugs.
Dec. 27: A 28-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in the 3000 block of Pershing Street on a felony Department of Corrections warrant for a release violation and a felony Washington County warrant for a probation violation. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 28: A 34-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on felony Sherburne and Ramsey county warrants for probation violations.
Dec. 28: A 29-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Ramsey County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.