The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 3-10. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Dec. 11: A 41-year-old Faribault woman was arrested at the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road in connection with felony-fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam and amphetamine and possession of a small amount of marijuana. A 25-year-old Faribault man was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and giving an officer a false name.
DWI
Dec. 14: A 21-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree DWI for refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Dec. 17: A 36-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.16.
THEFT
Dec. 13: Someone reported the theft of a purse, wallet and cash from the Mystic Lake Casino. Police cited a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman for misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 13: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $172.
Dec. 14: A Toro single stage snowblower valued at $500 was reported stolen from Charlie’s on Prior.
Dec. 14: A 30-year-old Moorhead man was arrested in Shakopee and cited following the theft of $294 in cigarettes from the Dakota Convenience Store No. 1 in Prior Lake.
Dec. 14: Someone reported the theft of a jacket valued at $100 from a car in the 14000 block of Wilds Path.
Dec. 15: Someone reported the theft of $1,000 from a purse in a room at Mystic Lake Hotel.
Dec. 16: The Scott County Attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 47-year-old Minneapolis man accused of taking a leather jacket valued at $1,250 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Dec. 12: A 32-year-old Perham woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Ottertail County warrant and in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of drugs and several misdemeanors.
Dec. 17: A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Little Six Casino on a felony Department of Corrections warrant and in connection with possession of burglary tools. A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with possession of stolen property for driving a stolen car.