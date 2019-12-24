The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 17-23. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Dec. 19: A 20-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested at the McDonald’s on Highway 13 in connection with fifth-degree possession of oxycodone.
Dec. 22: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16000 block of Timber Crest Drive in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and on a Scott County warrant for fifth-degree possession of drugs.
Dec. 22: A 46-year-old Rosemount woman was arrested near the intersection of 140th Street and Pike Lake Trail in connection with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, hash and marijuana in a vehicle.
DWI
Dec. 18: A 20-year-old Bemidji woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.10.
Dec. 20: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at Doherty’s Tavern in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.14.
Dec. 21: A 50-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested at the intersection of County Road 21 and Carriage Hills Parkway in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.23.
Dec. 21: A 52-year-old Lakeville man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.20.
THEFT
Dec. 17: Someone reported the theft of a Toro snowblower valued $400 from a property in the 16000 block of Willow Lane.
Dec. 17: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering felony theft charges against a 31-year-old Burnsville woman accused of stealing a wallet valued at $1,000 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 18: Someone reported the theft of a pair of earbuds valued at $150 from a package at a property in the 14000 block of Bluebird Trail.
Dec. 20: Someone reported the theft of four packages valued at $500 from the porch of a home in the 5000 block of Ponds Edge Lane.
Dec. 20: Someone reported the theft of a purse valued at $255 from a vehicle at the YMCA. A credit card in the purse was used at several stores in Savage.
Dec. 22: Someone reported the theft of $220 in blackjack chips from a table at Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 22: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $294 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 22: A debit card and $100 were reported stolen at Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Dec. 18: A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with providing a false name and on a felony Hennepin County warrant for check forgery.
Dec. 20: A 45-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Isanti County warrant for theft by swindle. He was also cited for theft of services.
Dec. 23: A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested near the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Walnut Avenue on a felony Department of Corrections warrant for a release violation.