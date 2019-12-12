The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 3-10. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Dec. 3: The county is considering charges against a 13-year-old Prior Lake girl who allegedly spit on an officer as they responded to a disturbance call at her residence in the 14000 block of Hidden View Road.
Dec. 5: A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with gross misdemeanor assault of an officer, threats of violence, obstruction and disorderly conduct. The man allegedly put another Mystic Lake bus passenger in a chokehold.
BURGLARY
Dec. 6: Someone reported the burglary of eight snowblowers, 15 shovels, four leaf blowers and a set of tires from a garage in the 5000 block of Woodside Road. The items were valued at $12,650.
Dec. 8: Someone reported the burglary of computers and other items from a home in the 14400 block of Castlegate Way. The items were valued at $6,000. Suspects allegedly broke into the home via a basement egress window.
DRUGS
Dec. 3: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Dakota Convenience Store 1 in connection with third-degree possession of cocaine.
Dec. 4: A 40-year-old Milaca woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle.
Dec. 4: A 20-year-old Owatonna man was arrested at the intersection of County Road 82 and Bobcat Trail in connection with fifth-degree possession of marijuana concentrate.
Dec. 4: A 22-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Highway 27 in connection with fifth-degree possession of meth.
DWI
Dec. 7: A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 2000 block of Sioux Trail in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.22.
Dec. 7: A 50-year-old Buffalo man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.13.
Dec. 9: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 13 and Duluth Avenue in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.13.
THEFT
Dec. 7: Someone reported the theft of an smartphone valued at $1,100 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Dec. 8: Someone reported a damaged window and the theft of a Gameboy and key fob from a locked car in the 14200 block of Aspen Avenue.
Dec. 9: Someone reported the theft of a laptop computer and a checkbook from the 5000 block of Bluff Heights Trail.
WARRANT
Dec. 5: A 53-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested at the intersection of County Road 83 and Valley View Road on a Dakota County warrant for theft and in connection with failure to use a seatbelt and providing a false name to police.