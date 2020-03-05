The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 25 to March 3. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Feb. 29: A 45-year-old St. Paul man was cited at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
Feb. 29: A 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in the 3000 block of Marschall Road in connection with a misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
DRUGS
Feb. 25: A 14-year-old Savage boy was cited at Hidden Oaks Middle School in connection with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 25: A 15-year-old Prior Lake boy was cited at Bridges Area Learning Center in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 28: A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A 23-year-old Bloomington man was also arrested in connection with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Feb. 28: A 40-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Goodhue County warrant.
Feb. 28: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and on a misdemeanor Ramsey County warrant.
March 1: A 22-year-old Red Lake woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony St. Louis County warrant.
DWI
Feb. 29: A 77-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested near the intersection of Highway 21 and Main Avenue in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.07.
THEFT
Feb. 26: Someone reported the theft of a package valued at $200 from a residence in the 4000 block of Cates Street.
Feb. 26: About $400 was reported stolen from a cash machine at Mystic Lake Casino. The individual reportedly cashed out their TITO ticket, got distracted and left their money at the machine.
Feb. 26: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $250 from a blackjack table at Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 27: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $542 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 29: Scott County attorneys are considering misdemeanor theft charges against a 43-year-old St. Paul man accused of stealing a TITO ticket valued at $701.