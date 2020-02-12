The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb 4-11. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Feb. 10: A 28-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 5000 block of Maves Trail in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault for inciting fear and three counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession.
DRUGS
Feb. 10: A 41-year-old Albert Lea man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of needles.
DWI
Feb. 5: A 20-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested at the Holiday gas station on Duluth Avenue in connection with second-degree DWI. A 23-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.
Feb. 7: A 60-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested near the intersection of 170th Street and Highway 13 in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor refusal to submit a test and petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana.
THEFT
Feb. 4: A 37-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor theft of a $120 TITO ticket and on a Dakota County warrant for theft.
Feb. 4: The county attorney’s office is reviewing gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor reception of stolen property charges against a 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of using a stolen credit card at Dakota Convenience Store 1.
Feb. 6: Someone reported the theft of a watch, jacket and diabetic monitoring equipment valued at more than $1,000 from a car parked in the Little Six Casino parking lot. Police have a suspect.
Feb. 6: A purse and its contents valued at $1,200 were reported stolen from a car in the 4400 block of Fountain Hills Drive. Police have a suspect.
WARRANT
Feb. 5: A 26-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Dakota County warrant for weapons possession.
Feb. 5: A 23-year-old Mankato man was arrested in the 4000 block of Tower Street on a felony Nicollet County warrant and gross misdemeanor Blue Earth County warrant and was cited for misdemeanor providing false information.