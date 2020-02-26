The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 18-25. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Feb. 19: A 39-year-old Buffalo Lake man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony domestic assault and giving a false name to the police and on felony Hennepin and Dakota county warrants.
Feb. 22: A 28-year-old Bloomington man is facing a charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault after an arrest at Mystic Lake Casino. Police said the man followed a woman from the casino and assaulted her in the parking garage.The criminal complaint says the woman was transported to the hospital.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Feb. 20: A 56-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 5100 block of Lexington Court in connection with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor domestic assault.
DRUG
Feb. 20: Two St. Paul men, a 28-year-old Moorhead woman, a 25-year-old Brooklyn Center woman and a 29-year-old New Brighton man were arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or other controlled substances and related crimes.
Feb. 22: A 24-year-old Crosslake woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth.
THEFT
Feb. 19: A 43-year-old Dayton man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony receiving stolen property and on several warrants from other counties.
Feb. 19: Someone reported the theft of a TITO Ticket valued at $124 from Mystic Casino. Police have a suspect.
Feb. 19: Someone reported the theft of two catalytic converters valued at about $800 from vehicles in the 6000 block of 170th Street.
Feb. 19: Someone reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $450 from T.J. Hooligans in the 16000 block of Highway 13.
Feb. 20: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $600 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 20: Checks valued at about $1,200 were reported stolen from a mailbox in the 3000 block of Wilds Ridge.
Feb. 21: A TITO ticket valued at $129 was reported stolen at Little Six Casino. Police have a suspect.
Feb. 21: Someone reported the theft of a purse, a wallet, jacket and passport valued at more than $1,000 from a car in the 3900 block of Green Heights Trail.
Feb.21: A wallet and about $1,000 in cash were reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Feb. 21: A 22-year-old Centuria woman was arrested near the intersection of county roads 82 and 83 in connection with driving without a license and on a gross misdemeanor Anoka County warrant.
Feb. 23: A 28-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Department of Corrections warrant.