The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 11-18. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Feb. 15: A 36-year-old Nashwauk man was cited for misdemeanor failure to drive with due care and failure to stop in connection with a two-car accident near the intersection of Flandeau Trail and County Road 83. An 82-year-old Eden Prairie man was transported to a local hospital with shoulder pain.
DOMESTIC
Feb. 17: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested by Crow Wing County officers in connection with third-degree gross misdemeanor DWI. The man is also being held on a Scott County warrant for felony domestic assault and misdemeanor interference with a 911 call for an alleged domestic assault that occurred earlier that day at a residence in the 17000 block of Wilderness Trail.
DWI
Feb. 15: A 22-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested near the intersection of Village Lake Drive and Panama Avenue in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.14, speeding and moving over the center line.
Feb. 15: A 22-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested near the intersection of county roads 82 and 83 in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.10 and driving without a license.
THEFT
Feb. 11: A 38-year-old Roseville man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony and misdemeanor receiving stolen property and petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A 35-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested on four felony Ramsey County warrants.
Feb. 11: Someone reported the theft of a credit card after visiting to a home in the 4900 block of Bluff Heights Trail. The card was used at an ATM at Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 11: A cellphone valued at $250 was reported stolen at Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 12: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $160 from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have a suspect.
Feb. 14: Yard equipment valued at $800 was reported stolen from a locked storage shed in the 4000 block of Martindale Street.
Feb. 14: Someone reported the theft of a sculpture valued at $800 from a yard in the 3000 block of Spruce Trail.
Feb. 17: A construction company reported the theft of a space heater valued at $3,300 from a site in the 5200 block of Hampton Street.
Feb. 17: Someone reported the theft of mirrors valued at $220 from the elevators in the Lakefront Plaza apartments.
WARRANT
Feb. 12: A 64-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 14000 block of Wilds Overlook on a gross misdemeanor Scott County warrant for a probation violation.