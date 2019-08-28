The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 20-27. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Aug. 20: An 31-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested at the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and on a Stearns County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.
Aug. 21: An 38-year-old Cottage Grove woman was arrested at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and on two Washington County warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 24: A 49-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 25: The Scott County Attorney's Office is considering charges after the arrest of two men from Mystic Lake Casino. According to police, the men were being removed from the hotel for fighting when an officer saw THC vapor cartridges and a bong in their hotel room.
Aug. 27: A 25-year-old Andover woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino for felony fifth-degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DWI
Aug 23: Chelseanna Holte, 22, of Big Lake was arrested and charged with felony fourth-degree assault of an officer and third-degree DWI for a blood alcohol content of 0.18. Police stopped her at the intersection of Stemmer Ridge Road and 154th street and later took her to St. Francis Medical Center. When the officers attempted to transport her to jail, they say Holte head-butted, kicked and spit in an officer's face and began banging her head against the barrier in the squad car. The officer declined medical attention.
Aug. 23: A 34-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested at Tu Nails on Highway 13 in connection with a gross misdemeanor for violating driving restrictions, fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.10 and leaving a dog unattended in a vehicle.
Aug. 24: A 67-year-old New Hope woman was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.16.
Aug. 25: A 51-year-old Red Valley man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with third-degree DWI and an open bottle in a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.16.
THEFT
Aug. 20: A laptop, purse and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Sand Point Beach. The items were valued at $1,750.
Aug. 24: A 31-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony theft of an unattended $1,043.89 TITO ticket.
Aug. 24: A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was cited for theft of a poker chip valued at $500 at Little Six Casino.
Aug. 24: A generator valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from the back of a camper parked at Dakotah! Sport and Fitness.
WARRANT
Aug. 25: A 37-year-old Richfield man was arrested at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center on a Hennepin County warrant for first-degree burglary.