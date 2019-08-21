The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents August 13 to 20. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Aug. 18: Police responded to an accident with injuries at the Little Six Casino Sunday afternoon. A 70-year-old St. Paul woman was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical center after being hit by a car exiting a parking spot at the casino. A 49-year-old St. Paul man driving the woman’s car and an 82-year-old Bloomington man driving the other vehicle were not injured. No charges have been filed.
BURGLARY
Aug. 13: A resident reported a burglary from their pole barn in the 16000 block of Shoreline Lane. Several auto parts and equipment were taken; some were later recovered nearby.
Aug. 14: Copper wire valued at $120 was reported stolen from the intersection of Hampton Street and Ferndale Avenue.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Aug. 18: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 14000 block of Brookmere Boulevard in connection with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges for causing fear of and inflicting bodily harm.
DRUGS
Aug. 13: A 28-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and on an active Ramsey County warrant for the same.
Aug. 17: A 50-year-old Dalton man was arrested at the Burger King in the 5000 block of 160th street in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after the revocation of a license and providing an officer with a false name. The man had outstanding Scott and Otter Tail county warrants.
Aug. 18: A 29-year-old Lakeville man was arrested at the intersection of Franklin Trail SE and Bluff Heights Trail in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers cited a 19-year-old Shakopee woman for possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.
DWI
Aug. 14: A 50-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI and failure to signal a turn.
Aug. 17: A 60-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 13 and Eagle Creek Avenue in connection with second-degree DWI, refusing to test, an open bottle, failure to notify the owner of property damage following a hi- and-run and driving after revocation of a license.
THEFT
Aug. 14: Richfield Police arrested a 50-year old Minneapolis woman driving a car reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 13: The Scott County Attorney’s office is considering charging two people with theft after a $600 iPhone was stolen from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 14: A $400 purse, $500 watch, $1,000 worth of gift cards and $100 in cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at The Wilds Golf Club. The owner found a window smashed in.
Aug. 14: Police are investigating the theft of a $50 wallet and $1,800 worth of cash from Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 17: A TITO ticket valued at $422.22 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.
Aug. 17: A man reported several medications stolen from a hotel room at the Mystic Lake Hotel. Police spoke with the 30-year-old Minneapolis woman at the Dakota Convenience Store and found the stolen items in a bathroom. The case has been sent to the county attorney’s office for charging.
Aug. 18: A $150 purse, $100 wallet and $200 pair of headphones were reported stolen from a vehicle at Spring Lake Regional Park. The owner found one of the car’s windows smashed in.
Aug. 19: A resident reported the theft of four wake boards, several battery chargers and other items valued at $5,200 from a boat in the 4000 block of Grainwood Circle.
Aug. 19: About $360 was reported stolen from a gambling machine at Mystic Lake Casino after it was unclaimed by a player.
WARRANT
Aug. 13: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Tower Street and Toronto Avenue on several Scott County warrants for gross misdemeanor DWI, fifth-degree possession of drugs and misdemeanor driving after suspension of a license.
Aug. 15: A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the 14000 block of Brookmere Boulevard on a Hennepin County warrant for first-degree damage to property.
Aug. 19: A 43-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in the 3000 block of Brewer Drive on three Scott County warrants for trespassing and two warrants for driving after suspension of a license and fifth-degree possession of drugs.