The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 3-10. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Sept. 9: The county attorney’s office is considering charges against a man accused of a domestic assault in the 17000 block of Lilac Lane. A witness reported that the man and a woman were fighting in a car.
DRUGS
Sept. 4: A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in connection with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle.
DWI
Sept. 5: A 29-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested at the intersection of Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway in connection with criminal vehicular operation and second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.15.
Sept. 7: A 60-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 14000 block of Parkview Lane in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.18.
THEFT
Sept. 3: A firearm and several other items valued at about $1,000 were reported stolen from a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Sept. 4: A 20-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy all of Prior Lake were cited for theft at the Holiday on Duluth Avenue.
Sept. 5: The Tractor Supply on Highway 13 reported a man shoplifted a Dewalt Cordless Drill valued at $200 from the store.
Sept 6: The county attorney’s office is reviewing charges against a man accused of stealing from the Metro Air on Welcome Avenue. Police arrested the man after finding him with $500 worth of tools stashed outside of the Metro Air building.
Sept. 7: A green Honda was reported stolen from a property in Prior Lake. The vehicle appeared later that night in a multi-car hit-and-run in the Mystic Lake Casino parking lot.
Sept. 8: A smartphone valued at $600 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified the suspect.
Sept. 8: Someone reported the theft of a Samsung tablet from a car at Mystic Lake Casino. Surveillance video shows the owner dropped a key fob that the suspects suspects found and then used to find and unlock the vehicle.
Sept. 10: Someone reported the theft of a car at Mystic Lake Casino. Surveillance video shows an unidentified woman arriving to the casino in a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis and leaving via a second vehicle from the valet.
WARRANTS
Sept. 4: A 42-year-old Burnsville man was arrested at Little Six Casino on a felony Dakota County warrant for second-degree drug possession.
Sept. 4: A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in the 16000 block of Park Avenue on a felony Hennepin County warrant for receiving stolen property.
Sept. 9: A 29-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested at Dakota Convenience Store 1 on several felony Ramsey County warrants, including felony fifth-degree possession of meth.
Sept. 10: A 20-year old Farmington man was arrested at the Dakotah Convenience Store 1 on a felony Hennepin County warrant for theft.