The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Jan. 30: A 40-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested near the intersection of Highway 13 and 140th Street in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.14 and for failure to stop after he backed into a second vehicle.
Feb. 1: A 29-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested near the intersection of 154th Street and Wilds Parkway in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.22.
Feb. 2: A 20-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested near the intersection of McKenna Crossing and Highway 42 in connection with four counts of felony fifth-degree possession of several controlled substances, third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08, and other traffic violations.
DRUGS
Jan. 29: A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with gross misdemeanor possession of counterfeit money, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 31: A 44-year-old Saint Paul man and 56-year-old Saint Paul woman were arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine. A 45-year-old Maplewood man was also arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of meth.
Feb. 1: A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 1: A 22-year-old Savage woman was arrested at Kwik Trip in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession, two counts of misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles, and gross misdemeanor introduction of drugs into jail. A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and a small amount of marijuana.
THEFT
Jan. 29: An employee at the Dakota Convenience Store on Wilds Path reported the theft of a cell phone and several debit cards valued at $200.
Jan. 30: Someone reported the theft of $110 worth of stamps from the mailbox of the River Valley Vet Clinic.
Feb. 2: The theft of a TITO ticket valued at $102 was reported at Mystic Lake Casino.
Feb. 3: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering felony theft charges against a 19-year-old Minneapolis woman accused with stealing a smartphone valued at $1,200 from Mystic Lake Casino.
THREATS
Jan. 31: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering felony terroristic threat charges against a 17-year-old Prior Lake juvenile after the boy reportedly drew a picture of a gun at Bridges Area Learning Center.
WARRANT
Jan. 29: A 37-year-old Winsted man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a gross misdemeanor McLeod County warrant for fraud.
Jan. 29: A 39-year-old Moose Lake man was arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel on a Department of Corrections felony warrant for second-degree possession of a controlled substance and identity theft. A 31-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested on Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota warrants for theft.
Feb. 4: A 37-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Dakota County warrant for theft and was cited for misdemeanor theft.