The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 21-28. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Jan. 25: A 70-year-old St. Paul woman crashed into the side of Mystic Lake Casino after suffering a medical emergency. Police said damage to the vehicle was minor but said damage to the building will likely come in over $1,000.
DRUGS
Jan. 25: A 30-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested near the intersection of Timber Trail and Fish Point Road in connection with fifth-degree possession of marijuana, providing a false name to police and possession of needles and on several Dakota County warrants. A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman was also arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills.
DWI
Jan. 24: A 51-year-old Mesa man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree DWI and refusing to test.
THEFT
Jab. 22: Someone reported the theft of a $611 TITO ticket from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
Jan. 22: Felony theft charges against a 38-year-old Minneapolis woman and 32-year-old St. Paul woman are being reviewed after an iPad was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Hotel. The Minneapolis woman was also cited for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 23: Someone reported the theft of a $1,800 check from a mailbox in the 15300 block of Fish Point Road.
Jan. 24: Theft of between $1,000 and $1,400 was reported from Mystic Lake Casino after a bank envelope was dropped.
Jan. 25: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for misdemeanor theft of $250 from a wallet at Mystic Lake Casino. A 37-year-old Coon Rapids woman was also arrested on a Hennepin County warrant.
Jan. 26: Someone reported the theft of a floor car jack valued at $150 from a residence in the 16000 block of Tranquility Court.
WARRANT
Jan. 22: A 40-year-old West Saint Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on an Anoka County warrant and in connection with driving on a revoked license.
Jan. 23: A 37-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with felony aggravated forgery and on several other counties' warrants.
Jan. 24: A 28-year-old Foley man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with gross misdemeanor for using $100 counterfeit currency and on a felony Stearns County warrant.
Jan. 27: A 35-year-old Burnsville man was arrested at the Link in the 13000 block of McKenna Road on a felony Scott County warrant for theft.
Jan. 27: A 32-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail on a felony Department of Corrections warrant.
Jan. 27: A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct and arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel on a gross misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant.