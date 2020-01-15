The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 7-14. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Jan. 8: A 35-year-old Lakeville woman was transported to the hospital with unlisted injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Welcome Avenue and Credit River Road. The woman was pulling out of a business parking lot and onto Welcome Avenue when a second car collided with her.
BURGLARY
Jan. 13: A burglary was reported at a residence in the 14000 block of Castlegate Way. The owner said two key fobs valued at $200 and a $600 camera were missing.
DRUGS
Jan. 8: A 30-year old Maple Grove man was arrested near the intersection of County Road 83 and Dakotah Parkway on a gross misdemeanor Washington County warrant and was cited for possession of hypodermic needles.
Jan. 11: A 49-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with two counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Jan. 12: Two Twin Oaks Middle School students were cited for petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana while at school.
Jan. 13: A 56-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of meth. A 35-year-old Lexington man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT
Jan. 8: A Prior Lake man reported theft by swindle after receiving a call telling him his identity had been stolen and instructing him to buy more than $3,800 in Target gift cards.
Jan. 8: A TITO Ticket valued at $776 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 9: The county attorney’s office is reviewing charges against a 23-year-old St. Paul man for the theft of a $500 smartphone from Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 9: A resident of Prior Manor reported the back left wheel of their car was stolen.
Jan. 10: A Prior Lake man reported someone attempted to steal his car from the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot.
Jan. 12: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $100 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Jan. 11: A 40-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats, DWI and theft, on an Anoka County warrant for theft, and on other warrants.
Jan. 13: A 41-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree drug possession and on a Dakota County warrant. A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on a Dakota County warrant.
Jan. 13: A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with gross misdemeanor obstruction for interfering with a officer, providing an officer a false name, fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia and on an Anoka County warrant for second-degree aggravated assault.