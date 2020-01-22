The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 14-21. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Jan. 14: Several items, including a firearm magazine and three rounds of ammunition, were reported stolen from an attached garage in the 16000 block of Victoria Curve.
DRUGS
Jan. 15: A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Jan. 20: A 29-year-old Bloomington woman was cited at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
DWI
Jan. 19: A 32-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested near the intersection of County Road 83 and Dakota Trail in connection with third-degree DWI, reckless driving, failure to drive with due care and carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol content measured 0.24.
THEFT
Jan. 14: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone from a residence in the 3000 block of Brewer Drive.
Jan. 15: The family of a 91-year-old Prior Lake man living at McKenna Crossing reported that he was swindled out of $10,000 after he received a fraudulent phone call.
Jan. 17: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a 52-year-old Mississippi man arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with a vehicle theft in St. Paul.
Jan. 17: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
Jan. 18: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $818 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Jan. 19: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a 47-year-old woman with no listed address after police said she stole her boyfriend’s car from Little Six Casino. The car was recovered.
Jan. 20: Someone reported the theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of Little Six Casino. Police have no suspects.
Jan. 20: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $133 from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
Jan. 20: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $223 from Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
WARRANT
Jan. 15: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Dakota County warrant for gross misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 18: A 34-year-old Baxter woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Crow Wing County warrant for DWI and in connection with second-degree possession of heroin. A 27-year-old Onamla man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of heroin.