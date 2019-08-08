The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 30 to August 6. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 31: A 40-year old woman from May City, Iowa, was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in connection with second-degree assault with a knife.
DRUGS
July 31: A 35-year old St. Paul woman, was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and on a Chisago County warrant for contempt of court and an Anoka County warrant for fifth-degree assault.
Aug. 1: A 26-year old Vadnais Heights man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of controlled substances, felony possession of burglary tools and possession of a pair of metal knuckles. A 27-year old Oakdale woman was arrested at the same time in connection with three counts of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances.
DWI
Aug. 2: A 38-year old Prior Lake woman was arrested at the intersection of Nautica Circle and Lords Street in connection with third-degree DWI and refusal to test.
THEFT
August 1: A man reported the theft of a $300 speaker and a wallet valued at $700 after meeting a man at Mystic Lake Casino.
August 3: A utility vehicle was reported stolen from the garage of a home in the 17100 block of Sunset Avenue. Surveillance footage from the property shows a suspect driving the vehicle out of the garage; there were no signs of forced entry.
August 3: A resident reported the theft of $350 worth of clothing deliveries from a home in the 16600 block of Brentwood Pass.
August 4: A resident reported the theft of a purse and wallet from the Little Six Casino. Police have sent the case to the County Attorney’s Office for review of charges.
August 4: A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was cited for theft at Mystic Lake Casino after allegedly taking a TITO ticket valued at $154.
August 5: Someone reported the theft of several electronic items from an apartment in the 4400 block of Marsh Drive after letting another man stay with him for several months.
WARRANT
August 1: A 20-year old Shakopee woman was arrested at the Little Six Casino on a Ramsey County warrant for fifth-degree possession of drugs.
August 2: A 30-year old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 16600 block of Windsor Lane on a felony Dakota County warrant for fraud, a felony Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession and two Scott County warrants for fifth-degree drug possession and theft.