The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 9 to July 16. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. All people arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 12: A 44-year-old Brooklyn Center man was cited for fifth-degree assault and a 49-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for disorderly conduct following an altercation at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 12: A 22-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue in connection with fifth-degree assault. Police said the man pushed a tow truck driver after a dispute over pay.
July 13: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on the 3300 block of Brewer Drive in connection with a domestic assault.
DRUGS
July 14: A 38-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of cocaine and marijuana. A 35-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was arrested at the same time on a Dakota County Warrant for failure to appear. The arrests happened at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
THEFT
July 12: A Prior Lake woman reported her silver 2004 Lexus ES330 was stolen from a parking lot in the 17000 block of Adelman Street.
July 12: A Prior Lake woman reported a case of theft by swindle after she received a fraudulent call purporting to be from her bank. The woman sent the caller $3,000 dollars in Google Play gift cards.
July 14: A 30-year-old St. Paul man and a 27-year-old St. Paul woman were arrested in connection with a felony theft. The woman was also charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of crack cocaine. The arrests took place at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 14: A cell phone valued at $150 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino after the owner left the phone next to a machine.
July 14: A cell phone valued at $700 was reported stolen from a charging station at Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
July 15: A wallet and iPhone 8 were reported stolen from a men’s bathroom at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 15: A Prior Lake woman reported the theft of several items, including a wallet, from an unlocked car in the 4900 block of Bluff Heights Trail.
FRAUD
July 10: The Prior Lake Rotary reported 16 instances of credit card fraud. The Rotary detected and stopped multiple attempts to buy Lakefront Music Fest tickets with at least six fraudulent credit cards.
July 11: A Prior Lake man reported a Craigslist fraud that resulted in the loss of $240. The man was never sent Lakefront Music Fest tickets after he sent the seller two rounds of payments.
WARRANT
July 13: A 30-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail on a Ramsey County warrant for domestic assault.