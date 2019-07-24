The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 16 to July 23. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. All people arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 17: Police arrested a 27 year-old Prior Lake woman at the Bluff Heights Apartments in connection with a felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and on an outstanding Dakota County felony warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
July 20: A 29 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault at the 14000 block of Candlewood Lane.
July 21: A 36 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 3000 block of Spruce Trail in connection with a misdemeanor domestic assault.
DWI
July 17: A 22-year old Prior Lake man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in connection with a fourth-degree DWI. According to police, the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.10.
July 19: A 42 year-old woman from Falls Church, Virginia was arrested at the intersection of County Roads 83 and 42 in connection with a fourth-degree DWI. Police reported a 0.08 BAC at the time.
July 20: A 60 year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with a fourth-degree DWI in the 15000 block of Highland Avenue. Police reported a BAC of 0.14 at the time.
DRUGS
July 16: A 29 year-old man with no permanent residence was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and on a Steele County warrant for simulated drugs. The arrest occurred at Mystic Lake Casino.
July 16: A 32 year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of cocaine and possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
July 20: A 31 year-old Lindstrom man was arrested at Dakota Convenience Store No. 1 in connection with fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 21: A 40 year-old Saint Paul man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor violation of a domestic assault no-contact order.
THEFT
July 16: An Android phone was reported stolen from a charging station at Mystic Lake casino.
July 17: A Crusher racing bike valued at $300 was reported stolen from next to a home in the 2900 block of Center Road.
July 17: A Prior Lake man reported a theft by swindle after attempting to buy Lakefront Music Fest tickets on Facebook Marketplace.
July 18: A laptop valued at $1,300 was reported stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle at the VFW in the 16000 block of Main Ave.
July 19: A laptop, cash and tickets valued at $1,730 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 14000 block of Wilds Drive.
July 19: A mountain bike valued at $200 was reported stolen from the 4000 block of Colorado Street.
July 20: A iPhone 8 valued at $1,200 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.
July 21: Police cited a man on County Road 42 for theft after finding him riding a bike that was reported stolen from outside Dakota Convenience Store No. 2.
July 22: A Prior Lake man reported his wallet, credit cards and $1,200 in cash stolen from his car after giving a woman a ride from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
July 16: A 33 year-old Mandan, North Dakota man was arrested at the intersection of County Roads 21 and 82 in connection with gross misdemeanor violation of a domestic assault no-contact order and on an outstanding Scott County for the same offense.
July 18: Police arrested a 43 year-old Belle Plaine man at the Little Six Casino in connection with fleeing police and trespassing and on a Hennepin County gross misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.
July 19: A 33 year-old Onamia woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a Department of Corrections warrant for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.