The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 2 to 9. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. All people arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
July 6: A 48-year-old Cloquet man was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2300 block of Park Place. Police responded to a report that the man had taken a TITO ticket from a machine at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and found suspected methamphetamine pipes.
DWI
July 5: A 51-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.09 near Mystic Lake Casino.
July 6: A 27-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested in connection with DWI with a BAC of 0.07 near the Wilds golf course. Police said the driver turned into oncoming traffic.
THEFT
July 6: Theft of a paddle board valued at $750 was reported on the 2900 block of Spring Lake Road.