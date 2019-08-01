The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 23 to July 30. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
July 24: A 48-year-old Crystal woman was cited for unlawful distribution of drugs at Mystic Lake Casino. A 28-year-old Robbinsdale man and 24-year-old Brooklyn Center woman were cited for unlawful barter and exchange from the same incident.
July 25: A 33-year-old Prior Lake woman and 38-year-old Prior Lake man were arrested in the 4000 block of Cates Street in connection with felony drug possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. The woman had an outstanding Dakota County warrant for theft.
July 29: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested at the Holiday Store on Fountain Hills Drive in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and possession of hypodermic needles.
DWI
July 27: A 48-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested at the intersection of Highway 13 and Park Street in connection with fourth-degree DWI. According to police, the woman had a blood alcohol content of 0.13. OBSCENITYJuly 24: A 28-year old Brooklyn Park man was cited for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct at the Mystic Lake Casino. According to police, the man was at one of the tables when he dropped his pants and began urinating. He told officers he had no idea why he acted in that way.
THEFTJuly 27: A woman reported her wallet stolen at Mystic Lake Casino. The wallet was valued at $100 and contained about $20 in cash.July 29: A $300 bicycle was reported stolen from the 16000 block of Toronto Avenue.July 29: A $1,500 check was reported stolen from a mailbox on Waterfall Court overnight.July 29: A man reported that his Apple AirPods, valued at $170, were stolen out of a charging station at the Little Six Casino.