The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 2 through June 9. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
June 3: A 28-year-old Montgomery man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor second-degree refusal to test.
June 4: A 62-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at the Holiday Stationstore in the 16800 block of Duluth Avenue in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, with a measured blood alcohol concentration of 0.24, and misdemeanor possession of an open bottle.
MEDICAL
June 3: Police were called to home in the 14300 block of Parkside Court for a 70-year-old woman with a potential blood clot. The woman previously tested positive for COVID-19. Officers were cleared from the scene by Allina Ambulance as the woman was transported to the hospital.
June 3: Police were called to home in the 16600 block of Franklin Trail for a 43-year-old man with a cough, headache and four-day fever. Officers had no contact with the patient.
June 7: Police were called to Grainwood Senior Apartments for a 72-year-old woman with COVID-19 symptoms. The responding officer wore personal protective equipment and assisted EMTs in transporting the patient to the hospital.
THEFT
June 3: The county attorney’s office is considering gross misdemeanor theft charges against a 29-year-old Minneapolis man after the theft of $800 from a purse at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 3: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for misdemeanor theft of a TITO ticket valued at $479 at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 5: An employee at the Mystic Lake Hotel reported the theft of a purse and its contents valued at $360.
June 5: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 30-year-old Brooklyn Park resident after a smartphone valued at $1,200 was reported stolen at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 7: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft and misdemeanor motor vehicle tampering charges against a 43-year-old man with no listed address in connection with the alleged theft of several golf clubs, clothes, shoes and saw valued at $1,917 from a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 7: The county attorney’s office is considering gross misdemeanor theft and trespassing charges against a 31-year-old Crystal woman after a TITO ticket valued at $638 was reported stolen from Mystic Lake Casino.