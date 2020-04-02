The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 24-31. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 26: A 42-year-old Elko man was arrested near the 3900 block of Station Place in connection with gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor domestic assault.
March 29: A 43-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested near the 15300 block of Wilderness Ridge Road in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault.
DRUGS
March 24: A 32-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested in the 13700 block of McKenna Road in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of drugs, providing false information to an officer and possession of counterfeit currency and on felony Dakota County warrants. A 19-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a small amount of marijuana. A 32-year-old St. Paul man was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT
March 28: A 47-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested near the 5500 block of Mt. Curve Boulevard in connection with misdemeanor theft, motor vehicle tampering, possession of hypodermic needles and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. A 46-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor reception of stolen property. The couple reportedly stole a license plate from a vehicle and intended to use it in a gas drive-off theft.
March 29: A 17-year-old juvenile male from Crystal was arrested near the intersection of Franklin Trail and 160th Street in connection with felony reception of stolen property. Police believe the juvenile and several other individuals in his car were connected with several earlier reports of vehicle tampering along Fish Point Road and Millers Circle.