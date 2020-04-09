The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 31 to April 7. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
April 4: A 33-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at a residence in the 2900 block of West Woodland Trail in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault.
April 5: A 53-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested from a residence in the 14700 block of Wilds View in connection with felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call.
DRUGS
April 3: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a 24-year-old Prior Lake man for misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, driving with an open container of alcohol, driving the wrong way down a one-way street and fifth-degree possession of a marijuana.
STALKING
April 1: The county is considering felony stalking charges against a 25-year-old St. Paul man for harassing a Prior Lake woman.
THEFT
March 31: Police recovered a stolen Cedar Lake Township vehicle from the 4000 block of 140th Street. Officers found stolen mail from a residence in the 4000 block of Hummingbird Trail.
April 3: A trailer, two snowmobiles, helmets and several tools were reported stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 5700 block of Fairlawn Shores Trail. The items were valued at about $20,000.
April 4: Someone reported the theft of electronics and several IDs valued around $1,200 from a residence in the 14400 block of Castlegate Way. The resident said Anoka County called to notify them that some of their possessions had been found during the arrest of a suspect in a separate case.