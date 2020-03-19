The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 10-17. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 17: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering two gross misdemeanor domestic assault charges and a misdemeanor order for protection violation against a 26-year-old Prior Lake man for an altercation in the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue.
ACCIDENT
March 16: A 40-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited in connection with a petty misdemeanor failure to stop at a semaphore after she drove into the intersection of 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue, resulting in a five-car pileup. One adult was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
DRUGS
March 10: A 30-year-old Prior Lake man was cited at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 11: A 26-year-old Monticello man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree possession of methamphetamine and on a felony Wright County warrant.
DWI
March 16: A 58-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
THEFT
March 11: Someone reported the theft of rolls of carpet valued at $970 and a flatscreen valued at $100 from a residence in the 15000 block of Howard Lake Road.
March 15: A 39-year-old St. Paul man was cited for misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct at Mystic Lake Casino. The man was allegedly threw a phone he was attempting to steal from the charging stations at security officers.
March 16: Someone reported the theft of a coin receptacle from the Prior Lake Car Wash in the 15900 block of Jordan Avenue. The receptacle was estimated to contain about $20 in coins and will cost about $500 to replace.
March 16: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $100 from a machine at Little Six Casino. Police have a suspect.
WARRANT
March 12: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the Prior Lake Police Department on a Scott County warrant for a predatory offender violation.
March 13: A 33-year-old Cast Lake man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Scott County warrant for third-degree assault.
March 13: A 37-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested at Little Six Casino on felony Hennepin County and Department of Corrections warrants and a misdemeanor Anoka County warrant.