The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 3-10. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 7: A 26-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in the 14000 block of Aspen Avenue in connection with felony second-degree domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor domestic assault for a subsequent violation.
March 8: The Scott County Attorney’s Office is considering gross misdemeanor third-degree assault charges after a 34-year-old man after he and another person allegedly approached a man at Mystic Lake Casino and began punching and kicking the man.
DRUGS
March 3: A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with three counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession and possession of needles and drug paraphernalia and on felony Scott and Hennepin county warrants.
March 3: A 25-year-old Le Sueur man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
March 4: A 62-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Dakota Convenience Store 1 in connection with five counts of felony fifth-degree possession of meth and other controlled substances.
March 4: A 24-year-old Spring Lake Park man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth, gross misdemeanor obstruction, disorderly conduction and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
March 9: A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor possession of an altered driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony Goodhue County warrant.
March 9: A 54-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and on a gross misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant.
March 9: A 61-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT
March 8: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $1,200 from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino. Police have a suspect. Another cellphone valued at $699 was also reported stolen from the casino that day.
March 9: Someone reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $450 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
March 6: A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel in connection with felony identity theft, gross misdemeanor possession of counterfeit currency, felony fifth-degree possession of meth, gross misdemeanor theft and possession of hypodermic needles and on two felony warrants from Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
March 6: A 32-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested near the intersection of Franklin Trail and Summer Street on a Scott County gross misdemeanor warrant for second-degree DWI.
March 8: A 28-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in the 15000 block of Schroeder Circle on a Department of Corrections warrant.