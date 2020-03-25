The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 17-24. The Prior Lake American doesn't include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 17: A 58-year-old Prior Lake Man was arrested near the intersection of 140th Street and Fountain Hills Drive in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault.
BURGLARY
March 18: Someone reported the theft of a safe valued at $120 and an unreported amount of cash from a home in the 4600 block of Tower Street.
THEFT
March 17: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony receiving stolen property and on an Anoka County warrant.
March 17: A bin of tools valued at $950 was reported stolen from an underground garage in the 16500 block of Tranquility Court.
March 20: A 37-year-old Richfield man was cited at the Dakota Convenience Store No. 2 in connection with misdemeanor theft and trespassing.
WARRANT
March 17: A 54-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the Prior Lake Police Department on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.