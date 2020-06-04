The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 26 to June 2. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COLLISION
May 26: No one was injured after a reported hit-and-run at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
DRUGS
May 26: The Scott County Attorney's Office is reviewing charges against the driver and passenger after finding possible methamphetamine and heroin in a vehicle at Pleasant Street and Lakeside Avenue.
May 31: A 48-year-old Maple Grove man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Mystic Lake after a caller reported seeing a man smoking in his vehicle.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
May 26: A mailbox was reported damaged on the 16400 block of Albany Avenue.
THEFT
May 28: A window valued at about $1,000 was reported stolen from a Bobcat vehicle at a construction site near Howard Lake and Stemmer Ridge roads.
May 29: A vehicle was reported stolen from Mystic Lake.
May 29: A vehicle reported stolen from Shakopee was found near Edinborough Avenue.
June 1: A ladder valued at about $100 was reported stolen from a parking garage stall on the 16500 block of Tranquility Court.