The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 26 to Dec. 3. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUG
Dec. 3: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the Dakota Convenience Store 1 in connection with third-degree possession of cocaine.
DWI
Nov. 28: A 36-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested at 140th Street and Mystic Lake Drive in connection with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation, third-degree DWI, driving after the revocation of a license and driving without insurance. The man reportedly rear-ended a second car stopped at the light. Two women from that vehicle were transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center after complaining of neck pain.
ROBBERY
Nov. 30: Police are investigating a man's report that he was robbed at gunpoint after catching a ride from Mystic Lake Casino. The man told police that after being offered a ride by two unknown people, he was held at gunpoint by the driver and passenger. The man said the suspects took $453 and let him go.
THEFT
Nov. 26: An employee of McKenna Crossing reported two catalytic converters, valued at $844, stolen from their car while they worked in the 13000 block of Shepherds Path.
Nov. 27: Someone reported the theft of a Bobcat case loader bucket valued between $10,000 and $15,000 from a work site at the new housing development off at Crownline Drive and 138th Street.
Nov. 28: Someone reported the theft of several items from a car in the 18000 block of Shoreline Boulevard. The owner reported that a car window had been smashed in and a purse was stolen.
Nov. 28: Employees of the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road and County Road 21 reported that the locks on the car vacuum machines were cut and quarters were stolen from the machine. Police have identified a vehicle associated with the theft.
Nov. 29: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $357.66 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Nov. 30: A 36-year-old Elko and and 26-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested at Mystic Lake Hotel on several Hennepin County warrants.