The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 19-26. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Nov. 24: A 25-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with violating a domestic assault no-contact order and trespassing.
Nov. 26: A 30-year-old St. Paul Park man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault and trespassing.
DRUGS
Nov. 19: A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with possession of a small amount of marijuana and criminal trespassing.
Nov. 19: A 31-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 22: A 50-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on three felony Anoka County warrants for felony drug possession and possession of a firearm as an ineligible person.
Nov. 22: A 22-year-old Savage man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of cocaine and marijuana and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22: A 38-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and on a misdemeanor Dakota County warrant for theft. An 37-year-old Burnsville woman was also arrested on a felony Washington County warrant for fifth-degree possession.
DWI
Nov. 20: A 55-year-old Victoria woman was arrested at the intersection of Panama Avenue and Village Lake Drive in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.24.
Nov. 22: A 22-year-old Fairbault man was arrested at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 82 in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
Nov. 24: A 27-year-old Lakeville man was arrested in the 16000 block of Toronto Avenue in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
THEFT
Nov. 19: Someone reported the theft of a coat valued at $150 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Nov. 22: Someone reported the theft of building materials valued at $225 from a residence in the 14000 block of Ferndale Avenue.
Nov. 24: Someone reported the theft of a TITO ticket valued at $350 from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
Nov. 25: Someone reported the theft of a pair of AirPods valued at $200 from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Nov. 19: A 52-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in the 3000 block of 170th Street on a felony Dakota County warrant.
Nov. 25: A 36-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Crow Wing County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.
Nov. 25: A 27-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 3000 block of Pershing Street on a felony Dakota County warrant.