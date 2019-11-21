The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 12-19. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUG
Nov. 13: A 41-year-old Paynesville woman was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia at Little Six Casino.
Nov. 14: Several men were arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on drug charges. A 44-year-old Grand Forks man and 42-year-old Detroit Lakes man were arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The Grand Forks man was also charged with possession of a weapon by an ineligible person. A 33-year-old Erhard man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, disorderly conduct, fleeing and introducing contraband into a jail and on several Otter Tail County warrants.
Nov. 16: A 22-year-old Washington state man was arrested at Cedarwood Street and County Road 18 in connection with fifth-degree possession of Xanax.
Nov. 18: A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree drug possession and on a Washington County warrant.
DWI
Nov. 16: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of Lakeside Avenue and County Road 21 in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
THEFT
Nov. 13: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $700 from Mystic Lake Casino.
Nov. 14: A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony theft of a motor vehicle and for giving an officer a false name.
Nov. 17: Someone reported the theft of two wallets and a checkbook valued at $380 from a garage in the 17000 block of Wilderness Trail.
Nov. 17: A 38-year-old Richfield woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with the theft of a cellphone.
Nov. 17: Someone reported the theft of a purse, wallet and cash valued at $1,500 from a garage in the 3000 block of Raspberry Ridge. Some of the items were recovered from a hotel in Brooklyn Center.
Nov. 17: Mystic Lake Casino reported the theft of a sweatshirt valued at $150 from the casino’s gift shop.
Nov. 18: Someone reported the theft of several home and furniture items valued at $5,000 from a home in the 2000 block of Spring Lake Road. The owner discovered the items were stolen after several people helped them move into the home.
WARRANT
Nov. 13: A 40-year-old Iowa man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on felony Goodhue and Olmsted county warrants.
Nov. 15: A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a gross misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree drug possession.
Nov. 17: A 40-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested on a felony Hennepin County warrant.