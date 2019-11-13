The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 5-12. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Nov. 10: A 70-year-old Minneapolis woman was taken to the hospital with a knee injury after police said a 50-year-old Eden Prairie woman hit the woman with her car at low speed in the Little Six Casino parking lot. No charges are pending.
DRUGS
Nov. 9: A 39-year-old West Saint Paul man was arrested at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Fish Point Road in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
DWI
Nov. 9: A 48-year-old Wayzata man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
Nov. 9: A 19-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in the 4000 block of Grainwood Circle in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 and for failing to notify the owner of property damage from a traffic collision.
Nov. 11: A 59-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested at the intersection of Village Lake Drive and Toronto Avenue in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.20.
THEFT
Nov. 5: Someone reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Waterfall Way.
Nov. 8: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $1000 from a gambling table at Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.
Nov. 11: Someone reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $599 from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino. Police have identified a suspect.