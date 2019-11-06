The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Oct. 30: A 46-year-old New Prague man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 1: Two 36-year-old Minneapolis men were arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of cocaine.
DWI
Oct. 30: A 56-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at the intersection of Vierling Drive and Heather Street in connection with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree DWI and failure to obey a traffic control signal.
Nov. 1: A 24-year-old Hastings man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
Nov. 3: A 43-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested at the intersection of Sunfish Trail and Bass Street in connection with second-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
THEFT
Oct. 30: The manager of a landscape company reported the theft of 18 plants and bushes, valued at $500, from a property in the 5900 block of Pinnacle Circle.
Nov. 1: Two Minneapolis men, 60 and 65, were arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony simple robbery and misdemeanor theft after police said they stole $600 from an elderly man at the casino’s ATM.
Nov. 1: A 58-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for theft of a TITO ticket valued at $110.94.
Nov. 2: Someone reported the theft of a cell phone, credit card and driver’s license from a bathroom at Mystic Lake Casino.
Nov. 3: A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with misdemeanor theft after cashing out a stolen TITO ticket valued at $327.50.
Nov. 3: Someone reported the theft of a cell phone valued at $900 from a slot machine at Mystic Lake Casino.
Nov. 3: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 58-year-old Farmington man for the alleged theft of $3,000 from a patron at Mystic Lake Casino. Police recovered $2,005 from the suspect.
WARRANT
Nov. 1: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Hennepin County warrant.