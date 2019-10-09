The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 1-8. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ACCIDENT
Oct. 6: A 53-year-old Savage man was cited for failure to yield after a three-car collision at 140th Street and Crest Avenue. The man’s trailer was hit by one car and hit another car. No injuries were reported.
DRUGS
Oct. 1: A 34-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested at Little Six Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and on a Hennepin County warrant.
Oct. 4: A Minneapolis man, 46, and two women, 32 and 41, were arrested in a parking ramp at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fifth-degree possession of cocaine. Two of the people were also charged with obstruction, and the third woman was charged with fifth-degree possession of Xanax and introducing contraband into jail.
Oct. 6: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at 140th Street and Mystic Lake Drive in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of meth and heroin, driving after the cancellation of a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old Faribault man was cited for possession of needles during the same incident.
Oct. 6: Police responded to a call of a drug overdose at Mystic Lake Hotel after someone reportedly found a 42-year-old Hutchinson man unresponsive in a hotel bathroom. Paramedics administered Narcan, and the man was taken to an area hospital.
DWI
Oct. 5: A 71-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.21.
Oct. 6: A 46-year-old New Ulm woman was arrested at 154th Street and Drake Circle in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
THEFT
Oct. 1: Police are investigating reports of theft from a locker room at Hidden Oaks Middle School. Police said they believe a 16-year-old female student stole $270 in cash and items from two lockers.
Oct. 3: Someone reported the theft of a motorcycle valued at $1,500 from the parking lot of the Creekside Commons apartments.
Oct. 4: Someone reported the theft of about $1,300 of boat and water quality equipment from an underground parking lot in the Creekside Commons apartments.
Oct. 8: Someone reported the theft of a water heater valued at $800 from a residence in the 5200 block of Hampton Street.