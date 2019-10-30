The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 22-29. The Prior Lake American does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Oct. 27: A 28-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested from the Dakotah Meadows RV Park in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a false name to police and on a Washington County warrant.
DRUGS
Oct. 25: A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of cocaine, gross misdemeanor giving a false name to an officer and gross misdemeanor providing liquor to a minor and on a felony warrant from Texas.
DWI
Oct. 23: A 65-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at the intersection of 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue in connection with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI.
Oct. 27: A 29-year-old Missouri man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI for refusal to test, gross misdemeanor obstruction and an open bottle.
Oct. 29: A 20-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested on County Highway 21 in connection with third- and second-degree DWI and an open bottle. Her 19-year-old male passenger, also from Prior Lake, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.
THEFT
Oct. 22: A 24-year-old St. Anthony man was arrested at the Little Six Casino in connection with felony reception of stolen property and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of cocaine.
Oct. 23: Someone reported the theft of $480 worth of baseball equipment from a vehicle in the 16000 block of Dutch Ave.
Oct. 23: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was cited at Mystic Lake Casino for the theft of a wallet and trespassing on casino property.
Oct. 23: An employee at Mystic Lake Casino reported the theft of her wallet, valued at $100, from a cleaning cart.
Oct. 24: Someone reported the theft of a ATV winch valued at $220 from the Tractor Supply on Highway 13.
Oct. 23: A 46-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino in connection with felony reception of stolen property, felony fifth-degree possession of methamphetamin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27: Three smartphones were reported stolen separately at Mystic Lake Casino.
Oct. 27: The County Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against a 42-year-old Ramsey man in connection with the theft of a $500 smartphone from Mystic Lake Casino.
WARRANT
Oct. 28: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino on a felony Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats.